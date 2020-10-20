Givaudan’s (GVDBF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,354.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,322.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,808.96. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $2,748.00 and a 12-month high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

