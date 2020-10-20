Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNDNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $20.96 on Monday. Lundin Energy has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

