Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.64.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. The business had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $44,912.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 657,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,045. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 33.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 107.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 104.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.