Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Atlas in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded Atlas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atlas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. Atlas has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.57 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

