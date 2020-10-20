Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $510.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 136.24%. The business had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

