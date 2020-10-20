Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AROW. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AROW opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 53.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

