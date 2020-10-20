Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $507.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.57. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 247,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

