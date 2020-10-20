Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.84.
Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $507.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.57. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $9.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 247,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
