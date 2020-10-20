AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past few quarters, AGNC Investment has been reducing holdings in generic higher-coupon mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and adding lower coupon ones that have limited pre-payment risks. Such prudent capital-allocation efforts bode well for growth. High origination volumes and the Fed’s Agency MBS purchases have created an ideal backdrop for roll specialness. This is likely to drive its bottom-line growth. Low interest rates and stability in the repo market reduced its aggregate funding costs and are expected to improve net interest margins. However, growth is anticipated to remain curtailed in the near term amid a challenging global economic environment. Robust returns are likely to remain elusive as risk management needs to be prioritized. Its shares have fallen narrower than the industry’s decline in the past year.”

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.92.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGNC Investment (AGNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.