Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Piper Sandler

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,744,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,237,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,023,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,590,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,054,000 after acquiring an additional 337,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.