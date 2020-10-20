Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $67.00 at SVB Leerink

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGIO. ValuEngine lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

