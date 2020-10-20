Agios Pharmaceuticals’ (AGIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $35.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

