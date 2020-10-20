Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Afya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Afya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Afya presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Afya stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.31. Afya has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 26.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

