Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFYA. ValuEngine raised shares of Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Afya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $24.88 on Monday. Afya has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Afya had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Afya will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Afya by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Afya by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Afya by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Afya in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Afya by 98.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

