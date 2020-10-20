Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AERI. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.27.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $461.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

