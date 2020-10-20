Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BofA Securities currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

AERI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $461.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $20,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 746,310 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,845,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 445,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,396,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 326,190 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

