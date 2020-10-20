Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACEL. BidaskClub raised Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.