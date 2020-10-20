Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,789.23 ($62.57).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,565.50 ($59.65) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a one year high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,760.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,445.37.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

