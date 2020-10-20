Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Neutral Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Investec raised shares of Barclays to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 102.88 ($1.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.05. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87). Also, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

