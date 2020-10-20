Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €208.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €207.00 ($243.53).

Shares of ALV opened at €164.48 ($193.51) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €172.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €172.97. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

