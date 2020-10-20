Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.52 ($7.67).

DBK stock opened at €8.00 ($9.41) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.75). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.50.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

