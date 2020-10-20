AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oddo Securities cut shares of AstraZeneca to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($105.83) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,157 ($106.57) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,418.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,394.49.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

