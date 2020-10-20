argenx (ARGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.80) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

argenx stock opened at $264.17 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.13 and its 200 day moving average is $212.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

