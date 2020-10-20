Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 1,962 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,962 ($25.63) price objective on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Relx to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,901.09 ($24.84).

REL stock opened at GBX 1,689 ($22.07) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,731.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,780.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.63.

Relx (LON:REL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Relx will post 102.4126116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

