Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADMS. ValuEngine lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.30.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 669,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 622,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,474.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 482,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

