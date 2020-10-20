Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) to “Hold”

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

ABUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arbutus Biopharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.79.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,959.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 175,920 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

