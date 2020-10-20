Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 43.21 ($0.56).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 26.86 ($0.35) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.42.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,578,678 shares of company stock worth $66,893,488.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

