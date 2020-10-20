Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has a $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

