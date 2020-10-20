Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) vs. Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Head-To-Head Survey

Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) and Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Risk (George) Industries and Ability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Risk (George) Industries 13.58% 5.03% 4.58% Ability N/A N/A N/A

Risk (George) Industries has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ability has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Risk (George) Industries and Ability’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Risk (George) Industries $14.81 million 3.28 $2.10 million N/A N/A Ability $1.88 million 0.64 -$7.74 million N/A N/A

Risk (George) Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Risk (George) Industries and Ability, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Risk (George) Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Risk (George) Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Risk (George) Industries beats Ability on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Risk (George) Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches. The company's products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. George Risk Industries, Inc. sells its products to security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards of proprietary design worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Kimball, Nebraska.

About Ability

Ability Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and iridium, advanced thuraya, and satellite link interception systems. In addition, it provides international mobile subscriber identity catchers, advanced CDMA interception systems, in-between interception systems, and ultimate interceptions; geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

