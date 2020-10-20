Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CARS. B. Riley Securities raised shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.72.

Shares of CARS opened at $8.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $572.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

