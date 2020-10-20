Moon River Studios (OTCMKTS:MDNT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Moon River Studios Inc (OTCMKTS:MDNT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Moon River Studios shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,549,800 shares trading hands.

Moon River Studios Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDNT)

Moon River Studios, Inc, formerly Medient Studios Inc, operates a film production facility. FONU2, Inc operates under the name Moon River Studios. Moon River Studios is a film studio, production and social commerce company. Moon River Studios is engaged in the development of an approximately 1,560 acre film studio complex in Effingham County, Georgia.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Moon River Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moon River Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chicago Rivet & Machine vs. Makita Critical Survey
Chicago Rivet & Machine vs. Makita Critical Survey
Financial Contrast: Denison Mines versus Peninsula Energy
Financial Contrast: Denison Mines versus Peninsula Energy
1847 Goedeker versus At Home Group Head to Head Contrast
1847 Goedeker versus At Home Group Head to Head Contrast
Risk Industries vs. Ability Head-To-Head Survey
Risk Industries vs. Ability Head-To-Head Survey
Cars.com Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Cars.com Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Moon River Studios Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Moon River Studios Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report