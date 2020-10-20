Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,493 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,471 ($19.22) to GBX 1,493 ($19.51) in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HL. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,830 ($23.91) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,570.33 ($20.52).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,617.50 ($21.13) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,609.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,617.23. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,186 ($28.56).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of GBX 43.70 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chicago Rivet & Machine vs. Makita Critical Survey
Chicago Rivet & Machine vs. Makita Critical Survey
Financial Contrast: Denison Mines versus Peninsula Energy
Financial Contrast: Denison Mines versus Peninsula Energy
1847 Goedeker versus At Home Group Head to Head Contrast
1847 Goedeker versus At Home Group Head to Head Contrast
Risk Industries vs. Ability Head-To-Head Survey
Risk Industries vs. Ability Head-To-Head Survey
Cars.com Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Cars.com Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Moon River Studios Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Moon River Studios Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report