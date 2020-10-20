Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,493 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,471 ($19.22) to GBX 1,493 ($19.51) in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HL. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,830 ($23.91) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,570.33 ($20.52).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,617.50 ($21.13) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,609.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,617.23. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,186 ($28.56).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of GBX 43.70 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

