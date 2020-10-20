Financial Analysis: SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) & Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and SMC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 0 0 N/A SMC 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 3.08% 1.32% 0.11% SMC 21.01% 8.91% 7.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and SMC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $4.44 billion 1.77 $501.89 million $1.59 18.48 SMC $4.84 billion 7.65 $1.02 billion $0.76 36.14

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Hapoalim B.M.. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of SMC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMC beats Bank Hapoalim B.M. on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; and credit cards services. Further, it provides payment products; and asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, issuance management, brokerage services, and other activities. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 215 branches, 634 external and 140 internal automatic teller machines, 179 external and 237 internal check-deposit machines, 38 information stations, 322 self-service stations, and 114 Night Safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.