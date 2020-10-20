Polar Capital’s (POLR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 541.75 ($7.08) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 508.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 470.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.23. Polar Capital has a one year low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 614.92 ($8.03). The stock has a market cap of $492.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.78.

About Polar Capital

