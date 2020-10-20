Barclays Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €65.00 Price Target

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €65.00 ($76.47) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.27 ($76.79).

Get Danone S.A. (BN.PA) alerts:

EPA:BN opened at €53.44 ($62.87) on Tuesday. Danone S.A. has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day moving average of €55.77 and a 200-day moving average of €58.77.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.