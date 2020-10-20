Barclays Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €65.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €65.00 ($76.47) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.27 ($76.79).

EPA:BN opened at €53.44 ($62.87) on Tuesday. Danone S.A. has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day moving average of €55.77 and a 200-day moving average of €58.77.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chicago Rivet & Machine vs. Makita Critical Survey
Chicago Rivet & Machine vs. Makita Critical Survey
Financial Contrast: Denison Mines versus Peninsula Energy
Financial Contrast: Denison Mines versus Peninsula Energy
1847 Goedeker versus At Home Group Head to Head Contrast
1847 Goedeker versus At Home Group Head to Head Contrast
Risk Industries vs. Ability Head-To-Head Survey
Risk Industries vs. Ability Head-To-Head Survey
Cars.com Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Cars.com Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Moon River Studios Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Moon River Studios Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report