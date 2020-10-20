Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L)’s (SAVE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at GBX 8.48 ($0.11) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Savannah Energy PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.98 ($0.16).

Get Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins acquired 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($13,169.58). Also, insider David Clarkson acquired 208,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £20,886.60 ($27,288.48).

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also holds 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.