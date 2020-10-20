KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.71

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and traded as high as $13.71. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 90,358 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
