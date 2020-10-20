KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.71

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and traded as high as $13.71. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 90,358 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,779,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 44,745 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 356,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

