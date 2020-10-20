Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.27

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and traded as high as $30.92. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 15,468 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Peritus High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.71
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.71
Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.27
Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.27
Laramide Resources Ltd. Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26
Laramide Resources Ltd. Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26
First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.54
First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.54
ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.98
ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.98
500.com Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63
500.com Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report