Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.24. Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 74,166 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 million and a P/E ratio of -14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

In other Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) news, Director Marc Charles Henderson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,904,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,620,394.07.

About Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Church Rock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

