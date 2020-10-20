First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.54

First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.54 and traded as low as $14.00. First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter – symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. It has approximately $392 million (historical cost basis) of assets. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties extends from Eastern L.I. to Maryland, with the largest concentration in Northern New Jersey.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.