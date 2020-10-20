ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.98

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.98 and traded as low as $38.82. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 29,817 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $893,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.