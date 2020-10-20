500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $2.80. 500.com shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 14,358 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $121.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 500.com stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.23% of 500.com worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

