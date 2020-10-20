1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.45

1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.45 and traded as low as $16.52. 1pm plc (OPM.L) shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 28,474 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $14.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.45.

1pm plc (OPM.L) Company Profile (LON:OPM)

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. It offers lease finance and hire purchase services, cash flow finance and business funding services, and business loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

