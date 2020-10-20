Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.42

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.42 and traded as low as $8.99. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVTZF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Evertz Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Evertz Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Evertz Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Evertz Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

