Feronia (OTCMKTS:FRNFF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Feronia Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRNFF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Feronia shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Feronia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRNFF)

Feronia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agribusiness in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernel oil. Feronia Inc was founded in 1911 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

