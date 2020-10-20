Universal Insurance (UVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.16 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Insurance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $438.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

