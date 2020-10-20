Unisys (UIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Unisys has set its FY 2020

Individual that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.27 million. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. Unisys’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

