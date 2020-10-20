Tenable (TENB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,343,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,599,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $146,962,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,683,459 shares of company stock valued at $183,078,717 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

