South Plains Financial (SPFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

SPFI opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $258.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.45. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SPFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.