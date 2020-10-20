Sharps Compliance (SMED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 million, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.61.

SMED has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $220,742.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,271.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 18,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $145,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,440.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,699 shares of company stock worth $928,960. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

