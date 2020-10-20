Hubbell (HUBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.00-7.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.00-7.25 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUBB opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average is $130.78. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

